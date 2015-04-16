Jim Cramer is getting married!

CNBC’s Jim Cramer is off the market.

The “Mad Money” host Tweeted that he’s getting married again.

YES I AM GETTING MARRIED AND I NEVER USE ALL CAPS!!!!!

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 15, 2015

His fiancée is Lisa Detwiler. They are both partners in a Mexican restaurant called Bar San Miguel in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

This will be Cramer’s second marriage. He previously married a trader, Karen Backfisch, whom he called the “Trading Goddess,” according to a profile in New York Times’ Magazine. They divorced in 2009.

Here’s a photo of the happy couple:

NOW WATCH: 6 shortcuts in Excel that will save you a ton of time



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.