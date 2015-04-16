Jim Cramer is getting married!

Julia La Roche

CNBC’s Jim Cramer is off the market. 

The “Mad Money” host Tweeted that he’s getting married again. 

His fiancée is Lisa Detwiler. They are both partners in a Mexican restaurant called Bar San Miguel in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn.

This will be Cramer’s second marriage. He previously married a trader, Karen Backfisch, whom he called the “Trading Goddess,” according to a profile in New York Times’ Magazine. They divorced in 2009. 

Here’s a photo of the happy couple: 

Jim CramerGetty Images/ Paul MorigiLisa Detwiler and Jim Cramer.

