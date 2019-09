This doesn’t stack up to the time Cramer wore a onesie on Mad Money, but it’s pretty close.



Last night, Cramer spent the first part of his show dressed as an executioner. And — oddly enough — ended up talking to a caller about Samsung and Research In Motion.

Here’s the outfit complete with rope:

