Jim Cramer did something with the Apple Watch that you should never do

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has been sporting an Apple Watch on the air for the past few weeks. He’s the most prominent early adopter of the device in financial media.

But now he’s doing something with the Apple Watch that you should never do.

He’s wearing it alongside a traditional watch.

The point isn’t that you shouldn’t wear the Apple Watch at the same time as an old-school timepiece. It’s that you should never wear two watches at the same time. Not on the same wrist. Not on each wrist. Two watches, with very few exceptions, is a no-no.

It’s a bit unclear what Cramer’s traditional watch is. It looks sort of like a TAG Heuer. In any case, it’s a stainless-steel watch, and Cramer’s Apple Watch is also a stainless model. Two watches is bad enough, but if he were wearing a lovely old gold piece on a leather band, we might be able to excuse him for pioneering a new style. But stainless-on-stainless is a lot like wearing a denim shirt with jeans. Denim-on-denim simply isn’t done.

A few folks can get away with the two-watch look. For example, the flamboyant CEO of the Swatch Group, Nick Hayek:

But of course, Nick Hayek runs a giant watch company. He really should be wearing multiple watches.

Fidel Castro was also famously, or infamously, photographed wearing two Rolexes on the same wrist (while lighting a cigar, no less). But the Cuban revolutionary leader could argue that he needed a pair of tough watches set to different time zones:

OK, maybe Cramer is over-the-top enough to join this company. We’ll give him that.

But if you’re a normal person, and you want to wear a watch — Apple or otherwise — please, limit yourself to one.

