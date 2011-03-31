JIM CRAMER: BUY PHYSICAL SILVER

Silver has had an amazing run, and the most widely-followed market pundit is on board.



In this video, he urges people to buy physical, and expects that as long as retail folks like silver, the price will go up.

One great point that he makes is that if you try to buy some physical silver at any coin or bullion dealer, you’ll see that the spot “market” price is a joke, and that people are willing to pay a lot more.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.