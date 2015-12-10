Jim Cramer breaks down his relentless daily schedule that starts at 3:45 a.m.

Jim Cramer gets bored if he’s not constantly moving.

Cramer is best known as being the animated, loudmouth host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.” He’s also a cofounder of TheStreet, a bestselling author, the owner of an inn and a bar — and an avid tomato grower.

At Business Insider’s 2015 IGNITION conference, BI CEO Henry Blodget asked Cramer to break down his daily schedule. Sleep doesn’t heavily factor into it.

3:45* a.m.: Wake up. (*3:15 if personal trainer is arriving at 3:45)

3:45 – 4:45 a.m.: Work out, catch up on news, write first story for RealMoney.com.

Early morning: Work on material for CNBC’s live morning show “Squawk on the Street.” Tweet about stocks and his other favourite thing to share: puppies.

Now there are some good boys! https://t.co/5mN4nyfiV9

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 9, 2015

7 a.m.: Arrive at TheStreet’s headquarters on Wall Street. Meet with CEO Elizabeth DeMarse and staffers he’s working with, including the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio team.

8:20 a.m.: Go to the New York Stock Exchange for “Squawk on the Street.” Before filming, he gets a quick makeup application. “They just spray paint me,” he said.

10:10 a.m.: Have conference call with “Mad Money” head writer (his nephew Cliff Mason), researchers, and bookers to discuss that day’s upcoming show. After the call, he’ll head to CNBC’s studios in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Morning and early afternoon: Work with team to write six or seven drafts until every show segment before finalising them.

2 – 4 p.m.: Write opening segment, where he analyses the market.

4:05 – 5:45 p.m.: Tape “Mad Money.”

6 – 6:15 p.m.: Critique the show they just wrapped with head writer, being candid about what worked and what didn’t for the benefit of future shows. “We’re incredibly vicious with each other about what we got wrong,” he said.

6:30 p.m.: Start planning the next episode with his team.

Evening: Get chauffeured to his home in Summit, New Jersey, or one of his two establishments: The DeBary Inn, also in Summit, or Bar San Miguel in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Take an hour for dinner and watch some television. Cramer said he’s a big football fan and is in a fantasy league with ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Head home if checked in at either the inn or bar.

10 p.m.: Write a RealMoney.com story for the next day.

Late night: Do something relaxing, like watch an episode of a new Netflix series, and then prepare for bed.

11:30 p.m.: Go to sleep.

Cramer told Blodget that he realised a long time ago that he needs a relentless schedule to be happy. “If I slept more, I wouldn’t be able to do it,” he said.

