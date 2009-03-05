Jim Cramer: "Bear Stearns Isn't In Trouble" (Video)

It’s fitting that we’re in the midst of a revival of the contoversy over Jim Cramer’s remarks about Bear Stearns. After all, we’re almost at the anniversary of Bear’s collapse. Personally, I’m surprised it hasn’t even been a year since then. It certainly seems like a different era when the collapse of a major Wall Street firm could set the world back on its heels.



Anyway, as a follow up to our posting about Cliff Mason saying GQ’s financial writer had misrepresented his Uncle Jimbo’s remarks on Bear, we thought we should post the video and let you see for yourself. What do you think?





