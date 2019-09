Jim Cramer is a gold bull!



During his STOP TRADING segment, he told Amanda Drury he likes gold bullion, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and miner Eldorado Gold (EGO).

And on the news of the day — Germany’s attack on speculators — he said: “They think there’s a Lehman out there… A Lehman II, as some guys are calling it.”



