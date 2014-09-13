Congressman Accidentally Says Democrats Need To Focus On 'Sexting'

C-SPAN Jim Clyburn speaking on C-SPAN

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) recently confused “sexting” and “texting” while presenting his strategy for the Democratic Party to turn out the vote in the upcoming November elections.

“Use the tools that we have,” Clyburn suggested in a C-SPAN interview flagged Thursday by The Daily Caller. “We’ve got great tools to communicate about everything else. We can text. What do we call it? Sexting. Let’s do some voting-organising over the internet.”

The Huffington Post reached out to Clyburn’s office on Friday to discuss the incident. A spokeswoman responded: “it’s clear that he misspoke.”

