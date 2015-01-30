Netscape Cofounder Jim Clark Buys Bunny Mellon's Upper East Side Townhouse For $37 Million

Netscape cofounder Jim Clark has just purchased a gorgeous townhouse on New York’s Upper East Side, the New York Post reports.

The billionaire reportedly paid $US37 million for the 11,100-square-foot townhouse. The home previously belonged to the late Rachel “Bunny” Mellon, heiress to the Listerine fortune and wife of banking legend Paul Mellon.

Clark has been on a bit of a buying spree lately. According to the Post, the Netscape billionaire was the mystery buyer of Ron Howard’s Armonk, N.Y. home, which he paid $US37.5 million for last July.

Clark’s new Upper East side home is truly a sight to behold.

