Netscape Cofounder Jim Clark Buys Bunny Mellon's Upper East Side Townhouse For $37 Million

Asta Thrastardottir, Madeline Stone
Netscape cofounder Jim Clark has just purchased a gorgeous townhouse on New York’s Upper East Side, the New York Post reports.

The billionaire reportedly paid $US37 million for the 11,100-square-foot townhouse. The home previously belonged to the late Rachel “Bunny” Mellon, heiress to the Listerine fortune and wife of banking legend Paul Mellon.

Clark has been on a bit of a buying spree lately. According to the Post, the Netscape billionaire was the mystery buyer of Ron Howard’s Armonk, N.Y. home, which he paid $US37.5 million for last July.

Clark’s new Upper East side home is truly a sight to behold.

Welcome to 125 East 70th Street, Jim Clark's new home on the Upper East Side.

Let's step inside the home. The townhouse has 11,100 square feet and a total of 14 rooms.

It was designed in a French neoclassical style, and is basically decorated like a palace.

Every room has an incredible view of the serene garden space.

Some walls are painted a beautiful calming yellow.

While other rooms are painted in vibrant blues.

There are also gorgeous French doors that open to the garden space.

This terrace could easily host any extravagant party.

The townhouse has a total of eight bedrooms.

And they're all incredibly well decorated.

The kitchen has pristine white countertops and plenty of natural light.

Paul Mellon was the heir to one of America's great banking fortunes and filled his library with his extensive art collection.

The library also looks out to the garden, which creates a very calming space.

And finally, the gorgeous private garden itself.

It even features a lily pad speckled-pond -- quite a find in NYC.

