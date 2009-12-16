Jim Chanos: We're Shorting Autos, China, And Commodities But Not Financials

Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos stopped by the Fast Money set for an interview with CNBC’s Melissa Lee this afternoon.



A few highlights from the video:

He’s not short the financial sector right now, although he thinks there may be another shoe to drop and more losses. He is short some select financial names but not the sector.

There are opportunities for shorting individual companies in this market but he would recommend shorting the market as a whole.

He’s shorting autos again, after covering in late 2008 and 2009. He said he is short manufacturres. Which ones? “I wouldn’t be long Fiat and Ford, the F brothers, right now,” he said.

China is Dubai times 1000. The government has too much control of the economy. The GDP numbers are not credible.

Because China bans short-selling, you have to short derivative plays. Short commodities and people shipping raw material into China. Not gold but those commodities involved in the China construction boom. Copper. Cement. Iron Ore.

“We’re often early. You never get the top tick. You never get the bottom tick. And anyone who says they do is probably…doing the Chinese GDP reports.”

One thing Chanos hints at but doesn’t quite explain is that his fund is always net short but long the market. How can that be? The positions of the fund are always tipped toward short selling. But the returns on those shorts are bench marked against the market. This means that in a bear market, Chanos’s shorts must out-perform to the downside for the firm to make its perfomance targets. In a bull market, things are a bit easier.

Here’s the video:



