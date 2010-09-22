Jim Chanos: We're Still Short Ford, And The Entire Auto Industry Is A Mess

Jim Chanos spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the markets and Obama’s moves to bolster the economy.



1:30 The problem I, and many hedge fund managers, had with the bailout was that individuals were rewarded who shouldn’t have been, like bank managers and automobile CEOs.

2:15 The one mistake this administration has held onto is letting investors walk away in the bailouts.

3:30 Misleading to say taxpayer is going to make money on the bailouts, not knowing when we started putting money into these companies.

4:00 We are rewarding repeated failed mistakes, and a company like Ford, which did not take a bailout, is now at a disadvantage competitively to GM and Chrysler.

5:00 A million people would not be unemployed if GM went bankrupt, they would have kept making cars throughout the bankruptcy.

5:40 There is too much capacity in the global auto industry, and we’re short Ford.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.