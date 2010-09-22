Must-See Video: Jim Chanos Fights With Chris Christie Over The Economy

Pretty great moment on CNBC this morning, when hedge fund manager Jim Chanos got into it with NJ governor Chris Christie on whether “uncertainty” — as many business leaders of the conservative bent would have you believe — is what’s holding back the economy.



Chanos, a Democrat, thinks that’s nonsense, and notes that businesses never have had certainty, and they certainly didn’t fret about certainty under Reagan or periods when taxes were being lower.

This was probably not the best example though, as Christie comes back and notes how absurd it is that any business owner would fret about the uncertainty of too-low taxes.



