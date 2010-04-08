Jim Chanos Ratchets Up The China Rhetoric, Says It's On A Treadmill To Hell

Photo: Bloomberg

We agree, the whole “Dubai x 1000” line was getting a little tried. Hence famed short-seller has a new line to describe the looming China disaster. The country, he says, is on a “treadmill to hell.”He added, during an interview with Charlie Rose that the country “can’t afford to get off this heroin of property development.” according to Bloomberg.



