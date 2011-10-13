And Now Hedge Fund Manager Jim Chanos Voices Support Of Occupy Wall Street

The Occupy Wall Street protesters camped out in Zuccotti Park in Manhattan’s Financial District with other satellite movements springing up in cities nationwide have now garnered the support of another member of the 1% [via Bloomberg].



Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates a fund with $6 billion AUM, has voiced his support for the growing anti-corporate demonstration.

“New York is so finance-centric that people here underappreciate the reaction of the rest of the country,” Chanos told Bloomberg in an interview. “People are angry, they feel the game is rigged, that they didn’t get their fair shake.”

What’s more is he said people shouldn’t underestimate the movement.

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson had a different message for the protesters yesterday.

“Instead of vilifying our most successful businesses, we should be supporting them and encouraging them to remain in New York City and continue to grow,” he said.

Don’t Miss: Watch Why The Protesters Are Right

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.