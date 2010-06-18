Jim Chanos: We Are Short Some Big Oil Companies, But Not For Why You Might Think

Jim Chanos spoke with Bloomberg Television today about his positions in big oil. He isn’t specifically targeting BP, but is instead shorting big oil because they haven’t seen an increase in revenues in years.



Chanos also admitted to be short automakers since either 2003 or 2004, although that was not followed during the crisis, and now he is yet again adding to his positions.

He also, yet again, spoke about China.

From Bloomberg Television:



