Jim Chanos is at the Delivering Alpha Conference, and he’s pitching a short on Hewlett-Packard.



The stock is instantly getting clubbed, going from up about 3% to up just 1.1%.

Click here for full coverage of Chanos’ call.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.