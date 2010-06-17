Jim Chanos Reveals His Latest Victims: Ford, And A Host Of Big Oil Majors

Photo: Bloomberg

On Bloomberg, famed short-seller Jim Chanos has revealed his latest shorts. While he’s not short BP (he’s looked at it, but can’t figure out a bet one way or another), he is short other big oil majors.Why? The cost of drilling and exploration is going up, and it’s going to savage their free cash flow.



We’d like to hear more details, but it’s sounding like Jim Chanos is a peak oilist with a bet on continually higher costs of extracting oil.

He’s also negative on Ford on the basis that it will struggle to compete with the restructured, debt-light GM.

For our interview with Jim Chanos, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.