Only One Democrat Signed The Anti-QE Open Letter To The Fed, And He's A Short-Seller

Basically Fed independence is dead.



It might have died last week when Sarah Palin weighed in multiple times on monetary policy, and now that a group of GOP affiliated economists and investors have written an open letter to the Fed it’s clear that the Fed is “in play” as a political football.

Amusingly, the only known Democrat or liberal to sign the letter is Jim Chanos, and he makes money when bubbles burst.

