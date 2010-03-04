Jim Chanos: It's Ludicrous To Think Hedge Funds Could Collude To Take Down Governments

Joe Weisenthal

On Bloomberg, hedge fund manager Jim Chanos weighs in on the topic of the day: the war on hedge funds for their supposed collusion against the euro.

His basic points, which we agree with:

  • Hedge funds are not colluding.
  • Hedge funds are always blamed for other people’s failings (in this case governments).
  • Hedge funds don’t have the power to take down a currency or a monetary union, even if they wanted to.

