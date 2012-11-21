Jim Chanos Nailed The HP Debacle In One Slide

Hewlett Packard stock is getting killed this morning after the company reported a one-time $8.8 billion charge for to alleged accounting inconsistencies related to the acquisition of its Autonomy software unit.



We pulled out the key part of HP’s earning report this morning:

The charge relates to serious accounting improprieties, disclosure failures and outright misrepresentations at Autonomy that oc cured prior to HP’s acquisition of Autonomy and the trading value of HP stock during the period preceding the recording of the charge.

In short, this is a due diligence problem.

Now while some people may have been shocked by this news, short-seller Jim Chanos was definitely not. He dug into HP and found the company wanting.

Last July, in fact, he said that HP’s acquisitions would ultimately take the company down and included it in a presentation he did about value traps.

In fact, he called HP the “ultimate value trap.”

Here’s the slide where he breaks down his reasoning behind that:

