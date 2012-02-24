Jim Chanos Has A 'No Duh' Response For Anyone Who Asks Him Why He's Not On Facebook

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg TV will be airing the premiere episode of Titans at the Table tonight at 9 p.m., featuring an hour-long dinner conversation between Bloomberg anchor Betty Liu and four giants of the financial industry as the tackle topics headlining the news today.The first episode will feature Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates, Fortress Investment’s Michael Novogratz, Jamie Zimmerman of Litespeed and Steve Kuhn of Pine River Capital Management.



When Business Insider spoke with Liu yesterday about her new show, she shared with us a fun anecdote involving famed hedge funder Chanos and his views on Facebook that happened during dinner:

“I did a fun word association game with [the guests], and I asked them about Mark Zuckerberg and Jim Chanos said right back to me… ‘I’m not on Facebook.’ And I asked ‘Why not?’ and he said “Well, I have a life, I don’t have a Facebook.”

Apparently, Chanos’ disdain for Facebook was immediately countered by Fortress Investments’ Michael Novogratz, who defended the social networking site. Novogratz told Liu that he had signed up on Facebook to spy on his kids, but ended up connected with numerous high school friends.

“The Mark Zuckerberg name drew a lot of visceral responses,” Liu told Business Insider.

That definitely sounds like a fun conversation we want to hear more about—we’ll be watching the show and writing about all the juicy bits after it airs!

