Here’s a great clip from the Jim Chanos-Stephen Roach debate on China that just aired on Bloomberg TV. (And credit to @tbuhl for spotting it)



Chanos acknowledged that despite its faults, the US has a been pretty great place to invest. After an audience member claps enthusiastically, Chanos say “I think George Bush is in the audience.”



