The Truth About Jim Chanos' China Short: Has It Really Made Money?

Jim Chanos was on CNBC yesterday, talking up his short of Chinese property developers. He says he’s already made money on his positions.
Chanos started speaking out about his doubts on China in late 2008. At that time, he started shorting western companies that were selling infrastructure related products to China. He says he started shorting domestic Chinese companies a year later, in late 2009.
Many Chinese property developers experienced a sharp decline in the value of their shares around May 2010. Their share prices have largely remained depressed since then.
We’ve highlighted 15 Chinese property developers, but it’s unknown if Chanos is short any of these firms.
China Merchant Property Developer shares fell sharply in April 2010, but have rebounded somewhat since
It's up 22.56% since May of 2010, but down 2.52% since May 2009.
Shares are up 8.83% since May 2009.
But it's up 0.57% since May 2010.
The company's shares are down 41.57% since May 2009.
Shares are down 29.08% since May 2009.
But they've reboundd, and are up 46.9% since May 2010.
Shares are down 11.43% since May 2009.
But it's up 28% since May of 2010.
And they're down 4.89% since May 2010.
But shares are up 24.86% since May 2009.
Shares have erased most of their gains since their 2009 rise.
