The Truth About Jim Chanos' China Short: Has It Really Made Money?

Gregory White
Jim Chanos

Jim Chanos was on CNBC yesterday, talking up his short of Chinese property developers. He says he’s already made money on his positions.

Chanos started speaking out about his doubts on China in late 2008. At that time, he started shorting western companies that were selling infrastructure related products to China. He says he started shorting domestic Chinese companies a year later, in late 2009.

Many Chinese property developers experienced a sharp decline in the value of their shares around May 2010. Their share prices have largely remained depressed since then.

We’ve highlighted 15 Chinese property developers, but it’s unknown if Chanos is short any of these firms.

China Merchant Property Developer shares fell sharply in April 2010, but have rebounded somewhat since

It's up 22.56% since May of 2010, but down 2.52% since May 2009.

China Overseas Land and Investment shares have fluctuated wildly over the past two years

Shares are up 8.83% since May 2009.

China Resources Land Limited shares are down sharply from their late 2009 highs

But it's up 0.57% since May 2010.

Cinda Real Estate shares are down big since the end of 2009

Shares are down 35.45% since May 2009.

Gemdale shares dropped big in May of 2010

The company's shares are down 9.93% since May 2009.

Poly Real Estate Group shares collapsed in May 2010

The company's shares are down 41.57% since May 2009.

Guangzhou R&F Properties shares have gradually moved lower since May 2009

Shares are down 29.08% since May 2009.

Risesun Real Estate shares collapsed in mid-2010

But they've reboundd, and are up 46.9% since May 2010.

ShenYang Ingenious Development shares are down sharply since the end of 2009

Shares are down 11.43% since May 2009.

Shenzen Catic Real Estate shares sold off at the end end of 2009 and into 2010

But it's up 28% since May of 2010.

Shimao Property Holdings shares are down from their late 2009 peak

And they're down 4.89% since May 2010.

Sino Land Company shares appear to have hit their top in late 2010

But shares are up 24.86% since May 2009.

Tianjin Guangyu Development shares slid before May 2010

Shares have erased most of their gains since their 2009 rise.

China Vanke shares are down sharply since the summer of 2009

But they are up 13.77% since May 2010.

Wolong Real Estate shares sank in early 2010

And they are down 8.55% since May 2010.

Jim Chanos isn't the only one who's been talking about the China bubble for some time

