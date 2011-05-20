The Truth About Jim Chanos' China Short: Has It Really Made Money?

Jim Chanos was on CNBC yesterday, talking up his short of Chinese property developers. He says he’s already made money on his positions.



Chanos started speaking out about his doubts on China in late 2008. At that time, he started shorting western companies that were selling infrastructure related products to China. He says he started shorting domestic Chinese companies a year later, in late 2009.

Many Chinese property developers experienced a sharp decline in the value of their shares around May 2010. Their share prices have largely remained depressed since then.

We’ve highlighted 15 Chinese property developers, but it’s unknown if Chanos is short any of these firms.

