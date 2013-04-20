Jim Chanos's New China Presentation Will Have You Convinced The Country Is Doomed For A Hard Landing

Jim Chanos gave a devastating presentation on China at Mish Shedlock’s Wine Country Conference.



Chanos has been bearish on China for quite a while. However, his new presentation is particularly fascinating because it has some pretty graphic cartoons.

“The cartoons/illustrations, gruesome/silly, as they are, are FROM Chinese sources!” said Chanos in an email to Business Insider. “That’s why we put them in-so that people know that the media inside China is becoming more sceptical itself.”

Chanos has shared this presentation with the WCC and now with us for the benefit of the amazing Les Turner ALS Foundation. Read more about it here.

