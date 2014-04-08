This Chart From Jim Chanos Will Have You Convinced We're At The Peak Of An Epic, Raging, Fed-Fuelled Bubble

Today we published the latest instalment of our quarterly MOST IMPORTANT CHARTS IN THE WORLD slidedeck, which contained contributions from some of the leading lights of the finance world (economists, analysts, investors, etc.).

One contributor is the famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who has been talking lately about the Sotheby’s Indicator — i.e. the fact that the famous auction house tends to peak when big bubbles peak.

The indicator is almost too perfect. And you have to love the quote from the person at the auction from the obviously out-of-their-depth auction attendant who was freaked out by how intense the bidding was.

