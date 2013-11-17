22 Brilliant Quotes From Legendary Short-Seller Jim Chanos

Jim Chanos made a name for himself when he bet against Enron when no one else would.

These days, he has focused his efforts on shorting China.

China just wrapped up its 3rd Plenum and announced reforms including loosening its one-child policy and abolishing the re-education through labour camps.

With this in mind, we look back on some of the sharp insights Chanos has had about China. We also reflect on some of his many other brilliant quotes during his career as a short-seller.

