Jim Chanos Adding To Infrastructure Shorts

Yesterday we mentioned that infrastructure stocks like Caterpillar have been getting killed. Everyone thought thes were a total layup, cause of the sitmulus, and Cramer was on TV hollering at everyone to buy ’em. Alas, the stimulus wasn’t nearly as infrastructure based as people thought it would be.



Apparently Jim Chanos got the trade right. On CNBC he says that not only has he been short infrastructure, but he’s recently added to his positions.

Amazing. Turns out it’s still profitable to go against universally accepted conventional wisdom.

