Jim Carrey's girlfriend, Cathriona White, has died at age 28

Cathriona White, actor Jim Carrey’s girlfriend, has reportedly committed suicide, according to TMZ. She was 28.

Law enforcement told the site that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to call on Monday night at a residence. It was at that location where White’s body was discovered.

According to TMZ’s sources, White left a suicide note for Carrey, 53.

She and the “Dumb and Dumber” actor allegedly broke up on September 24, the same day as her last tweet.

Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest. … to yo all — Cathriona white (@littleirishcat) September 24, 2015

Jim Carrey released a statement:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona. She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt.”

