Jim Carrey's Commencement Speech This Weekend Had A Poignant Anecdote About Failure

Jim Carrey was the commencement speaker at the Maharishi University school of Management in Fairfield, Iowa this weekend.

His fun speech included advice that was unexpectedly moving.

Carrey, 52, talked about how his father would not allow himself to take a risk and tap into his potential to be a great comedian. He ended up failing anyway when he chose the more practical-seeming route of becoming an accountant.

“So many of us choose our path out of fear disguised as practicality,” he said.

He continued: “I learned many great lessons from my father, not the least of which, was that you can fail at what you don’t want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love.”

Carrey has visited the school before, though the Des Moines Register said it wasn’t clear whether it was for transcendental meditation or to spend time at the Ayurveda Hindu health spa, which has links to the school.

Check out the address below. There are actually three versions on YouTube, but MUM’s has the sharpest sound. It’s a bit more edited but there’s still tons of goofiness alongside the more serious stuff:

(Via New York Daily News)

