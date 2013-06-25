Jim Carrey Says He Can't Support The 'Level Of Violence' In His New Film 'Kick-arse 2'

Jim Carrey is refusing to support his new film “Kick-arse 2” out in theatres this August.



The outspoken actor on gun control violence took to Twitter yesterday saying he couldn’t back the movie because of its amount of violence.

I did Kickass a month b4 Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence. My apologies to e — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2013

I meant to say my apologies to others involve with the film. I am not ashamed of it but recent events have caused a change in my heart. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2013

@TheTaint10 It did, over time. That’s why my character doesn’t use bullets. Evolution. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2013

Carrey slammed gun control opponents earlier this year in a “Funny or Die” parody of former NRA president Charlton Heston.

“Kick-arse” comics creator Mark Millar was baffled by Carrey’s comments. Millar took to his website in a lengthy message recalling the reason Carrey was attracted to the film was because his character refuses to fire a gun.

Here’s part of Millar’s message:

“Jim, I’m horrified by real-life violence (even though I’m Scottish), but Kick-arse 2 isn’t a documentary. No actors were harmed in the making of this production! This is fiction and like Tarantino and Peckinpah, Scorcese and Eastwood, John Boorman, Oliver Stone and Chan-Wook Park, Kick-arse avoids the usual bloodless body-count of most big summer pictures and focuses instead of the CONSEQUENCES of violence, whether it’s the ramifications for friends and family or, as we saw in the first movie, Kick-arse spending six months in hospital after his first street altercation. Ironically, Jim’s character in Kick-arse 2 is a Born-Again Christian and the big deal we made of the fact that he refuses to fire a gun is something he told us attracted him to the role in the first place.”

“Kick-arse 2” is in theatres August 16.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

