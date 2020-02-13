Jim Carrey is being slammed for telling a female reporter she was the only thing left to do on his bucket list

heatworld/YouTube ‘Just own it,’ Jim Carrey told Heat magazine journalist Charlotte Long.

Jim Carrey told a female reporter she was the only thing left to do on his bucket list in an interview.

At a junket for his new movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Heat magazine’s Charlotte Long asked the 58-year-old whether there was, “anything still left on your bucket list?”

“Just you. That’s it. It’s all done now,” Carrey said, to which Long responded with, “Wow. I don’t know what to say to that.”

While the pair laughed it off, some people on Twitter called Carrey a “sleazebag.”

While the pair laughed the question off, some people called Carrey a “sleazebag” after Long posted the interview on Twitter.

He’s been a sleezbag for a long time! Money can’t buy class! Or respect for others. — Clayzer (@Clayzer2) February 13, 2020

Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you! I ✊✊✊ — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) February 12, 2020

Sorry you were put in an uncomfortable situation where a man you were interviewing in a professional setting told you he wanted to have sex with you. Totally inappropriate – joking or not. — Christina Nicholson (@ChristinaAllDay) February 13, 2020

This interview comes just weeks after Carrey was criticised for comments about Margot Robbie’s looks on BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” on February 2.

“You’re really something, Margot Robbie. It’s incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That’s pure talent there.”

How creeped out is Margot Robbie by Jim Carrey? #TheGNShow — Julie Egan (@mcdougal25) January 31, 2020

Did anyone else think @JimCarrey comment about @MargotRobbie on the @grahnort show was not okay. She’s an amazing actress and now a successful producer, had it been a male actor in her seat I doubt @JimCarrey would have commented on their ‘obvious physical disadvantages’ — Pádraig (@Pdraig10) February 1, 2020

Heat magazine and representatives for Jim Carrey did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

