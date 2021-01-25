Jim Carrey mocks Melania Trump in political artwork and is slammed as a bully and a sexist

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the SNL ‘Biden Victory’ episode cold open on November 7, 2020

Jim Carrey has mocked Melania Trump in his latest political artwork.

The piece tweeted on inauguration day has lead to mixed reactions online.

Following the Capitol riots, Carrey also portrayed Donald Trump as a killer clown on Twitter.

Jim Carrey has revealed his latest political artwork in which he mocked Melania Trump leading to mixed Twitter reactions.

Carrey tweeted an image of his piece on Inauguration day, which reads: “Oh… and goodbye worst first lady. I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing.”

Some Twitter users have shown support for the message, while others are not so keen. Steve Weintraub tweeted: “That’s actually a pretty good likeness. You’ve captured the apathy and vapidity.”

David Peterson added: “Jim carrey has an incredible eye for art. He truly captures her pure essence in this work. Masterpiece.”

Others disagreed, calling the representation of the former First Lady bullying and sexist.

Carol Howard said: “Absolutely appalling to attack the first lady who did her job with grace and dignity and got nothing but criticism from everyone on the left. And it’s shameful that not one woman from the left defended another woman for these baseless attacks.”

Bobby Demetro also tweeted: “I think Melania was a fantastic First Lady. So elegant, graceful, kind and so beautiful. Make us laugh again Jim. Don’t bully innocent women.”

Alex Vignes added: I always thought you were cool. Now you’re too vindictive with pics like this. Why do the left target people with such venom in the exact way they preach against when the demonising others for doing it? This would be found sexist and anti female etc. Such hypocrisy!”



The comedic actor left his role on Saturday Night Live last month, where he played President Joe Biden in six episodes alongside Maya Rudolph who played Vice President Kamala Harris on the show.

This is not the first time Carrey has created political art this year. Following the Capitol riots, which led to five people’s deaths, Carrey also portrayed Donald Trump as a killer clown on Twitter.

The piece read: “But Covfefe, the Killer Clown didn’t just come to take lives. He’s here to murder the truth and weaponize ignorance.

“Today’s defilement of the Capitol dome is the harvest of Republican negligence and outright sedition from the top down. The chronic symptoms of a corrupt President and Senate are now in full effect.”

The latest artwork that Jim Carrey shared on his Twitter was a tribute to TV show host Larry King who died yesterday.

