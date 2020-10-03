The first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for 'SNL' is here — and the transformation is wild

- Jim Carrey has been cast as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on season 46 of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator and executive producer, recently told Vulture.
- “SNL” released a video showcasing the comedian’s transformation into the former vice president on Thursday, and Carrey is nearly unrecognizable by the end.
- He’ll be joined by Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on season 46, which premieres on October 3.
- Watch Carrey transform into Biden for the first time below.
