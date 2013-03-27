Jim Carrey Blasts Gun Control In Twitter Rant And Video

Jim Carrey is no friend of gun control.



“The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” actor debuted a Funny or Die original video slamming the NRA.

In the clip, Carrey parodies former NRA president Charlton Heston while simultaneously mocking him as another character performing an ode to gun control, “Cold Dead Hand.”

At the end, Carrey again pops in as actor Sam Elliot.

Watch the video below:

Carrey also took to Twitter and WhoSay to post a series of messages regarding gun control and teasing his Funny or Die video.Here are a few of his messages from WhoSay:

“Some ppl hate when i talk about guns so I decided to sing about it! Check out COLD DEAD HAND 12:01 AM Monday on Funny Or Die and itunes! ;^P”

“Hunters hang animals up on their walls.I kill mosquitos bt their little heads r hard to mount! ‘COLD DEAD HAND’ Funny Or Die 12:01am Mon ;^P”

“‘Cold Dead Hand’ is abt u heartless motherf%ckers unwilling 2 bend 4 the safety of our kids.Sorry if you’re offended by the word safety! ;^}”

“I get it.U don’t wnt 2 be told wht to do.So mch so tht u may support wht u know in your heart is wrong.Thn u feel guilty n angry abt it. ;^|”

And, from Twitter:

Thx 4 your input 2day.I don’t think i’ve ever felt so despised and so free at the same time. It’s been delightfully. ;^}

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 25, 2013

G’morning!Hope you’re enjoying Cold Dead Hand.FYI,my bodyguard doesn’t have a hundred rounds in his clip.I wish u all a bullet free day! ;^} — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 25, 2013

