Jim Carrey Falls Off Stage At The VMAs

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to promote their new film, “Dumb and Dumber To,” a sequel to their 1994 hit.

The two came out singing Sia’s Chandelier before Carrey began joking about catching ebola at Coachella as he ran around on stage wrapped in a scarf.

That wasn’t such a good idea as the 52-year-old actor backed up a little two far and fell backward off stage.

Carrey was soon back on his feet though and the duo played it off.

“Dumb and Dumber To” is in theatres November 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.