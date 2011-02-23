Jim Calhoun Suspended For UConn's First Three Big East Games Next Year

UConn Coach Jim Calhoun has been suspended for the team’s first three Big East games next season for recruiting violations first reported by Yahoo! Sports in March of 2009.



Calhoun has also been banned from making recruiting phone calls for six months.

The NCAA decided that Calhoun had failed “to promote an atmosphere of compliance” at UConn.

Nate Miles reportedly received $6,000 in benefits from UConn during his recruitment and also received illegal text messages and phone calls.

UConn had independently gone on probation and reduced its scholarship players by one for two years, but the NCAA levied its own penalties today.

