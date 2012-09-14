SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Jim Calhoun Retires As One Of Best At Producing NBA Talent

Jim Calhoun will announce his retirement today with 875 career wins, which ranks sixth all-time. And he is one of just five coaches to win three national titles, joining John Wooden (10), Mike Krzyzewski (4), Adolph Rupp (4), and Bob Knight (3) in a very exclusive group.



One reason Calhoun was able to attract talent to Storrs, Connecticut was that he produced players that the NBA wanted. In 40 seasons, he had 32 players go on to be selected in the NBA draft. That is 15th all-time, and third among active coaches.

Here are the top active coaches at producing NBA talent…

Data via statsheet.com

