Why Are NFL Coaches So Awful At Clock Management?

By some accounts, the turning point of the drum-tight playoff game between the Jets and the Colts last weekend was not a catch or a throw, a run or a kick. It was a misused timeout.



And after the Jets won, 17-16, Colts Coach Jim Caldwell was added to the growing list of game-management blunderers.

Every weekend, it seems, a game is decided as much by sideline goofs as on-field plays. So many N.F.L. coaches, those monarchs of micromanagement, never fully grasp the best use of the clock at the end of games.

