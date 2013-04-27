Jim Breyer, An Investor Who's Been With Facebook Since 2005, Will Be Leaving The Board

FacebookJim Breyer (right) with Mark Zuckerberg and Katy PerryAccel Partners’ Jim Breyer will be leaving Facebook’s Board of Directors, according to an SEC filing. AllThingsD’s Mike Isaac was first to the news.



According to the filing, Breyer told Facebook he would not be standing for re-election at the annual stockholders meeting three days ago. The stockholder meeting is on June 11, and Breyer will remain on Facebook’s board until then.

Breyer sold a large chunk of stock in the company – worth $81 million – last November. He led Accel’s investment in Facebook in 2005.

Breyer says his departure is the result of other responsibilies getting in the way, such as his recent election to the Harvard University Corporation Board.

