JIM BOEHEIM: Syracuse To The ACC Is All About Football

Jim Boeheim just went on Outside The Lines on ESPN to talk Syracuse to the ACC.



Here are a few points from what he had to say:

Cuse is going to the ACC for football, not at all for basketball

Conference changes are always about football; for money reasons.

This is nothing new, conferences have always expanded in history

Syracuse will develop great rivalries in the ACC just like they did in the Big East

There will still be great basketball games in the Carrier Dome

He’s upset about leaving the Big East for nostalgia reasons, but he’s excited to join the ACC

The student-athlete will be fine, even though there will be more/further travelling

No one asked his opinion of the switch

He hopes the people of Greensboro will forgive him, when he said he’d rather play a tournament in NYC than NC, it was because of all the Syracuse fans that live in NYC.

Boeheim has been part of the Big East for 30 years, so of course there’s nostalgia, but he must be looking forward to having Duke and UNC on his schedule every year.

