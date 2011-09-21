Jim Boeheim Detests The Idea Of Syracuse Moving To The ACC

Photo: Flickr/Briles Takes Pictures

With all of the press releases and official statements and carefully-worded anecdotes coming out of the mouths of school officials these days in regards to conference realignment, Syracuse Orange coach Jim Boeheim is a breathe of fresh air.Incidentally, this is the first time Boeheim has ever been referred to as such.



Speaking at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, Boeheim decided to leave the double-speak at home and made it clear that he’s no fan of Syracuse’s move to the ACC and the trend of mega-conferences in general.

“We’re going to end up with mega conferences and 10 years from now either I’m going to be dead wrong — and I’ll be the first to admit it — or everybody is going to be like, why did we do this again? Why is Alabama playing Texas A&M this week and going to Texas Tech next weekend? And why is Syracuse going to Miami in basketball this week and next week they’re going to play Florida State?”

Discussing the possibility of playing the ACC Tournament in New York City, Boeheim then fired his first shot across the bow of the U.S.S. Carolina:

“Where would you want to go to a tournament for five days? Let’s see: Greensboro, North Carolina, or New York City? Jeez. Let me think about that one and get back to you.”

When not hating on conference realignment, Boeheim also took some time to get back to what he does best…making fun of Rick Pitino.

Bob Knight, John Calipari and Rick Pitino have previously been speakers. “Coach Knight is legendary,” Boeheim told the audience, “and the other two think they are.”

