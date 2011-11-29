Jim Boeheim Apologized For Ripping Bernie Fine's Accuser After Fine Got Fired Last Night

Photo: AP Images

Syracuse University fired assistant coach Bernie Fine last night after a disturbing phone call came out between his wife Laurie Fine and accuser Bobby Davis.Before yesterday, head coach Jim Boeheim vehemently stood behind his assistant coach saying the accusers were just looking for money and telling a million lies.



Boeheim back tracked last night and released this statement via the Syracuse athletics Facebook page:

“The allegations that have come forth today are disturbing and deeply troubling. I am personally very shocked because I have never witnessed any of the activities that have been alleged. I believe the university took the appropriate step tonight. What is most important is that this matter be fully investigated and that anyone with information be supported to come forward so that the truth can be found. I deeply regret any statements I made that might have inhibited that from occurring or been insensitive to victims of abuse.”

Take a look at the comments section here, some people are calling for Boeheim’s head, and others are saying this is nothing like Penn State.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.