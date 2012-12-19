On The Night Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Won His Historic 900th Game, He Called For Stricter Gun Laws

Photo: AP Images

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim secured his 900th victory Monday when the Orange defeated Detroit 72-68.With the milestone victory, Boeheim joined Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Bob Knight as the only coaches to win 900, and became the first to win all of the games at one school.



Following the game, Boeheim’s press conference took an unexpected turn when he expressed his opinion on gun control in the wake of the tragic massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Here’s what he said about the issue:

“If we in this country as Americans cannot get the people that represent us to do something about firearms, we are a sad, sad society. I’m a hunter. I’ve hunted. I’m not talking about rifles. That’s fine. If one person in this world, the NRA president, anybody, can tell me why we need assault weapons with 30 shots in the thing. This is our fault. This is my fault and your fault, all of your faults if we don’t go out and do something about this.”

Not exactly the topic of conversation we envisioned following a milestone victory, but we can’t say we’re surprised either.

He prefaced his comments by saying he would likely offend some people, but that’s never stopped him. Boeheim has never been afraid to divulge what’s on his mind, good or bad, controversial or otherwise and after his 900th victory, he did it again.

Here’s a video of Boeheim’s comments (via The Post-Standard):



