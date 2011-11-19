JIM BOEHEIM: That Guy Accusing My Assistant Coach Of Molesting Him Is Flat Out Lying

Photo: AP Images

Jim Boeheim is known for having a very strong and upfront opinion on most issues.And his view on the latest allegations of his assistant coach Bernie Fine allegedly molesting a former ball boy is no different.



Here’s what he told The Post-Standard:

“This is alleged to have occurred … what? 20 years ago? Am I in the right neighbourhood? It might be 26 years ago? So, we are supposed to what? Stop the presses 26 years later? For a false allegation? For what I absolutely believe is a false allegation? I know he’s lying about me seeing him in his hotel room. That’s a lie. If he’s going to tell one lie, I’m sure there’s a few more of them.”

And on why no one thought it was weird that a young boy was always in Fine’s hotel room:

“I never have been in Bernie Fine’s hotel room in my life,” Boeheim said. “This is what, 16 to 18 years ago, or whatever it is? But I don’t recall ever walking into any of my assistant coaches’ rooms. Now, could I have once … one time? I have a pretty good recollection of things, but I don’t ever recollect ever walking into Bernie Fine’s hotel room. Ever.”

Boeheim said Bobby Davis went on trips to babysit Fine’s kids.

And then Boeheim cued in on The Post-Standard itself…:

“You need to go to your people down there at the paper. They investigated this for four months. Do they remember that? And they found … what? They investigated this and found nothing. They talked to Bernie’s neighbours and friends … everybody. They found nothing. Your paper would whitewash nothing. Don’t you agree? They had nothing. They could not write a story. They found zero.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.