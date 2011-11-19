Jim Boeheim Says The Man Accusing His Assistant Coach Of Molestation Is Looking For Money

Photo: AP Images

Jim Boeheim quickly came to the defence of his longtime assistant Bernie Fine last night. Fine is being accused of allegedly molesting the team’s ball boy for 12 years starting in the 1980’s.Boeheim told Pete Thamel of the New York Times:



“I’ve known Bernie Fine for 45 years, and there’s absolutely no way that I believe any of this could possibly have happened. That’s the bottom line.”

And Boeheim also thinks the timing is a bit suspicious:

“I believe they are looking for money. I believe they saw what happened at Penn State, and they are using ESPN to get money. That is what I believe.”

Syracuse University has put Fine on administrative leave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.