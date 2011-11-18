Jim Boeheim Says He Fully Supports His Assistant Coach Being Accused Of Child Molestation

Jim Boeheim came out and said he fully supports his assistant Bernie Fine who is being accused of alleged child molestation.



Here is Boeheim’s full statement:

“This matter was fully investigated by the University in 2005 and it was determined that the allegations were unfounded. I have known Bernie Fine for more than 40 years. I have never seen or witnessed anything to suggest that he would been involved in any of the activities alleged. Had I seen or suspected anything, I would have taken action. Bernie has my full support.”

