'Today' Show Shakeup: Jim Bell Out As EP, Alexandra Wallace In As First Woman Ever

After NBC’s “Today” show has consistently fallen behind ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the ratings since Ann Curry’s ousting in June, the morning show now led by Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie has just made some big behind-the-scenes changes.Executive producer Jim Bell, who took much of the heat for the Ann Curry mess and the rough transition that followed, will leave the morning program for a full-time position at NBC Sports, where he’ll be executive producer of the network’s Olympics coverage, according to NYT.



Bell, who has been at ‘Today’ since 2005, spent 16 years with NBC Sports & Olympics and worked on every Olympic Games NBC has broadcast since 1992.

Alexandra Wallace, a veteran NBC News executive, will take Bell’s place as EP of the four-hour-long show, along with another yet-to-be-named producer.

Wallace will be coming fresh off an executive producer gig on Brian Williams’ “Rock centre,” but no word on when exactly she will take the reigns.When Wallace does step into the role, she “will be the first woman ever put in charge of the “Today” show — a milestone for the media industry because “Today” invented the morning television format 60 years ago,” reports NYT.

Considering women make up about 65 per cent of the “Today” audience, sounds like a good move.

As for Bell, who will be returning to his sports roots, he told The Hollywood Reporter as recently as late September:

“I’m very happy where I am. I think part of the daily grind here is you don’t allow yourself to think grand or long-term thoughts. We’re just sort of plugging along with [Today]. I love the show; it’s been part of my life. I can’t speak beyond that.”

