How Maker's Mark Bourbon Travels From A Kentucky Distillery To Your Glass

Chances are that when you’re sipping bourbon, you aren’t thinking about how it got from the distillery to your glass.



The distribution of liquor is a process fraught with complications, from the requirements for certain products to be made in certain places–like champagne, which much come from a particular region in France–to tax laws.

We sat down with Beam Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Kevin George to find out how the company’s products are shipped to bars, restaurants and retailers around the world.

