Self-made millionaire Jillian Michaels: 'Money can't buy you happiness, but it can provide you with freedom'

Jillian Michaels first gained national attention for her tough love approach as a trainer on NBC’s weight loss competition show “The Biggest Loser.”

From there, Michaels built up a business empire by capitalising on her personal brand to launch workout DVDs, write books on weight loss, and partner with health-minded companies such as Krave Jerky and Popchips. Today, the self-made millionaire runs Empowered Media alongside partner Giancarlo Chersich and chronicles her life on E’s “Just Jillian.”

Though Michaels grew up in a home with more than enough money, she’s been on her own financially since she turned 17. And her path to becoming a self-made millionaire taught her an important truth: “Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can provide you with freedom.”

“I don’t have this constant fear of losing everything, which gives me freedom,” she told Farnoosh Torabi on an episode of her “So Money” podcast. “Freedom to make choices based upon my passion instead of my fear of not having enough.”

According to Michaels, at a certain point, too much money can start to cause problems and become a pitfall for many people. While more cash doesn’t necessarily translate into increased happiness, knowing that you always have enough in the bank to take risks and pursue new opportunities offers invaluable peace of mind.

“My dad was a very successful attorney, and what I’m grateful about that is that I’m not stingy with money,” she explained. “I don’t have fear about money, and I think that it allows me to feel like, ‘Hey, you know what? Money comes, money goes.'”

Money itself might not make you happier, but the flexibility to create the life you want can.

