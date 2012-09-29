Jillian Barberie Stays Positive As She Explains 'Good Day LA' 'Firing'

Photo: Myspace.com/JillianBarberieReynolds

Jillian Barberie, 46, has been waking up Los Angeles residents on FOX’s “Good Day LA” for almost 20 years.In May, Barberie’s role on the show was reduced after her fellow co-host Dorothey Lucy‘s contract wasn’t renewed at all.



But now, both women, who served as longtime anchors of the show alongside veteran journalist Steve Edwards, are officially off “Good Day LA” and blonde, perky LXTV/TV Guide Network host Maria Sansone is officially in.

After Fox announced Thursday that Sansone would be replacing Lucy, Barberie took to her Twitter, announcing to her over 232,000 followers:

“With ratings lower and the old team’s salaries higher than management wanted, KTTV will save money without big ticket Reynolds. Meanwhile the mummified Steve Edwards stays on air with the benefit of a longterm contract,” reports Deadline.

On Friday, Barberie—a former weather girl from Canada who also acts as a Nutri System spokesperson and appeared on “Skating With Celebrities”—talked about the shake up in her own words.

In a blog post, Barberie remained in positive spirits as she explained that Fox was trying to find something else for the longtime anchor/reporter, but in the end, she decided it would be best to move on.



“What a week!!! I have to say that change is good! It opens doors and makes way for new opportunity …”

Read the entire post from Barberie’s blog below:

